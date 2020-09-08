1/
Jose Colon Jr.
Jose Colon Jr., 52, of Sallisaw died Sept. 6, 2020.
Cremation is under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce; a son, Travis Colon; two stepdaughters, Amy Price and Arlena Massa; three stepsons, Clark, Mark and Travis Ballinger; four sisters, Jeanette Colon, Veronica Johnson, Modesta Worthing and Alma Berglof; a brother, Sisto Diaz; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Published in Times Record from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2020.
