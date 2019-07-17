Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-8203
Resources
More Obituaries for Jose Hernandez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jose Hernandez


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jose Hernandez Obituary
Jose Hernandez
Jose Lucas Hernandez, 85, of Fort Smith passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, in Fort Smith. He retired from OK Foods.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Maria Concepcion Hernandez; and two sons, Anastacio Hernandez of Bossier City, La., and Jose Cruz Hernandez of Laborcita, Sain Alto, Zacatecas, Mexico.
He is survived by eight children, Lucas Hernandez of Roland, Isidro Hernandez of Midland, Texas, Leobardo Hernandez of McKinney, Texas, Silvestre Hernandez of Rosenberg, Texas, Maria Lusia Hernandez of Rosenberg, Texas, Cesare Hernandez of Columbia, Tenn., Rosabla Hernandez of Rio Medina, Mexico, and Juan Pablo Hernandez of Laborcita; 50 grandchildren; and 55 great-grandchildren.
There will be no funeral service in Fort Smith. Burial will be at Laborcita Cemetery in La Laborcita, Sain Alto, Zacatecas, Mexico.
Local arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now