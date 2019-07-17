|
|
Jose Hernandez
Jose Lucas Hernandez, 85, of Fort Smith passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, in Fort Smith. He retired from OK Foods.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Maria Concepcion Hernandez; and two sons, Anastacio Hernandez of Bossier City, La., and Jose Cruz Hernandez of Laborcita, Sain Alto, Zacatecas, Mexico.
He is survived by eight children, Lucas Hernandez of Roland, Isidro Hernandez of Midland, Texas, Leobardo Hernandez of McKinney, Texas, Silvestre Hernandez of Rosenberg, Texas, Maria Lusia Hernandez of Rosenberg, Texas, Cesare Hernandez of Columbia, Tenn., Rosabla Hernandez of Rio Medina, Mexico, and Juan Pablo Hernandez of Laborcita; 50 grandchildren; and 55 great-grandchildren.
There will be no funeral service in Fort Smith. Burial will be at Laborcita Cemetery in La Laborcita, Sain Alto, Zacatecas, Mexico.
Local arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on July 18, 2019