Jose Morfa
1954 - 2020-06-26
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jose Morfa
Jose H. Morfa, 66, of Fort Smith died Friday, June 26, 2020.
Arrangements are under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary.
He is survived by five daughters, Yackelin Morfas, Estel King, Angelic and Tilinda Graham and Neica Jones; three sons, Jesse and Jose Morfa and Marcus Jones; 15 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved