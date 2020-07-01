Jose Morfa
Jose H. Morfa, 66, of Fort Smith died Friday, June 26, 2020.
Arrangements are under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary.
He is survived by five daughters, Yackelin Morfas, Estel King, Angelic and Tilinda Graham and Neica Jones; three sons, Jesse and Jose Morfa and Marcus Jones; 15 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.