Jose Morfa

Jose H. Morfa, 66, of Fort Smith died Friday, June 26, 2020.

Arrangements are under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary.

He is survived by five daughters, Yackelin Morfas, Estel King, Angelic and Tilinda Graham and Neica Jones; three sons, Jesse and Jose Morfa and Marcus Jones; 15 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.



