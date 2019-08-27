Home

Rader Funeral Home
1617 Judson Road
Longview, TX 75601
(903) 753-3373
Service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rader Funeral Home
1617 Judson Rd
Longview, TX
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Rosewood Park Cemetery
1884 FM 1844
Longview, TX
View Map
Joseph Albertson Obituary
Joseph Albertson
Joseph Fred Albertson, 75, died unexpectedly Aug. 24, 2019, at his home in Longview, Texas.
There will be a commemoration of Fred's life from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Rader Funeral Home in Longview, Texas.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Rosewood Park Cemetery.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Sean and Dawn Albertson; grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Ryan and Korie Albertson; and his granddaughter, Lauren Albertson. Fred is also survived by his sisters, Helen Smithson and husband Buddy, Mary Love and husband Charles and Sharon Roberts and husband June; along with his nieces, Susan Smithson, Priscilla Logue, Amy Roberts and Melissa Geurian; and his nephews, Michael Love, Matthew Smithson and Jacob Roberts.
Fred was preceded in death by the love of his life, Bettie Jo Albertson, after 39 years of marriage; his nephew, Jeremiah Geurian; and his parents, Fred and Letha Albertson.
His online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 28, 2019
