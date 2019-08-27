|
Joseph Albertson
Joseph Fred Albertson, 75, died unexpectedly Aug. 24, 2019, at his home in Longview, Texas.
There will be a commemoration of Fred's life from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Rader Funeral Home in Longview, Texas.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Rosewood Park Cemetery.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Sean and Dawn Albertson; grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Ryan and Korie Albertson; and his granddaughter, Lauren Albertson. Fred is also survived by his sisters, Helen Smithson and husband Buddy, Mary Love and husband Charles and Sharon Roberts and husband June; along with his nieces, Susan Smithson, Priscilla Logue, Amy Roberts and Melissa Geurian; and his nephews, Michael Love, Matthew Smithson and Jacob Roberts.
Fred was preceded in death by the love of his life, Bettie Jo Albertson, after 39 years of marriage; his nephew, Jeremiah Geurian; and his parents, Fred and Letha Albertson.
His online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 28, 2019