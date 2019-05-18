|
Joseph Balkman
Dr. Joseph Donald Balkman, 75, of Little Rock, passed away May 17, 2019. Born in Paris to Ray and Edythe McBride Balkman, he was a chiropractor practicing in Fort Smith for 40-plus years and active in local and national chiropractic associations.
Preceded in death by his parents, he is survived by his wife of 51 years, Debbie Gamble Balkman; son, Travis Balkman (Jami) of Alma; daughters, Lynn Mauer (Tom) of Egg Harbor Township, N.J., and Heather McNeil (Doug) and Marae Graham (Greg), all of Little Rock; brother, Mac Balkman (Kathy); grandchildren, Cole Balkman, Cooper Balkman, Brian Morgan, Amy Morgan, Gabe Burkett, Eve Burkett, Joseph Perna and Emily Perna; and a host of other family and friends.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Little Rock Funeral Home, 8801 Knoedl Court (northwest corner of I-630 and Barrow Road), Little Rock.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Westover Hills Presbyterian Church, officiated by the Rev. Frank LeBlanc.
Dr. Balkman's online guestbook may be signed at www.littlerockfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Little Rock Funeral Home, (501) 224-2200.
Published in Times Record on May 19, 2019