Joseph Fuchtman
Joseph Michael Fuchtman, 36, of Fort Smith passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. He was born Oct. 13, 1983, in Oklahoma City. He worked for International Paper Co.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Dessie Fuchtman.
He is survived by his father, Michael Fuchtman; a sister, Kate Porter and husband Lyndell of Conway; three nieces, R'Rhiana, Mya and Taryn; and a nephew, Lyndell Porter Jr.
Memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 at Fentress Mortuary Chapel with private interment of ashes at Oak Cemetery. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Fentress Mortuary.
To view his online guestbook, please go to www.fentressmortuary.com
.