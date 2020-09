Or Copy this URL to Share

Joseph Fuchtman

Joseph Michael Fuchtman, 36, of Fort Smith died Sept. 10, 2020.

Memorial service will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Fentress Mortuary Chapel with private burial of cremains at Oak Cemetery.

He is survived by his father, Michael Fuchtman; and a sister, Kate Porter.



