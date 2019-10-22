Home

Joseph Donald Glenn, 73, left us on Oct. 17, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith surrounded by his children. Joe was born May 8, 1946, in Cullman, Ala., to Autrey "A.T." and Thurlene Rachel Glenn. He was a recipient of two Purple Hearts and an Army Commendation Medal. He retired from Gellco in Tulsa. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, watching football and spending time with family.
Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Janice Glenn of Sand Springs, Okla.; and two brothers, Calvin Glenn and James Glenn.
Joe is survived by two daughters, Amanda Webb and husband Lee of Fort Smith and Rachel Young and husband Charlie of Greenwood; a son, Ross Glenn of Tulsa; a stepson, Robert McBride of Coweta, Okla.; three brothers, David Glenn of Muskogee, Okla., Donnie Glenn of Biloxi, Miss., and Charlie Glenn of Ocean Springs, Miss.; four sisters, Julie Bergman of Tulsa, Brenda Harris of Hackett, Mary Davis of Broken Arrow, Okla., and Becky Keener of Weatherford, Okla.; four grandchildren, Alexandria Webb, Carolyn Young, Hayden Webb and Abigail Webb; and many nieces and nephews.
Private burial with military honors will be held at noon Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Gibson, Okla. Cremation is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 23, 2019
