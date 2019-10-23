|
|
|
Joseph Glenn
Joseph Donald Glenn, 73, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at a local hospital.
Private burial with military honors will be noon Friday at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Gibson, Okla. Cremation is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
He is survived by two daughters, Amanda Webb and Rachel Young; a son, Ross Glenn; a stepson, Robert McBride; four sisters, Julie Bergman, Brenda Harris, Mary Davis and Becky Keener; three brothers, David, Donnie and Charlie Glenn; and four grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 24, 2019