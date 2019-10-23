Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Glenn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Glenn


1946 - 2019
Send Flowers
Joseph Glenn Obituary
Joseph Glenn
Joseph Donald Glenn, 73, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at a local hospital.
Private burial with military honors will be noon Friday at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Gibson, Okla. Cremation is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
He is survived by two daughters, Amanda Webb and Rachel Young; a son, Ross Glenn; a stepson, Robert McBride; four sisters, Julie Bergman, Brenda Harris, Mary Davis and Becky Keener; three brothers, David, Donnie and Charlie Glenn; and four grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.