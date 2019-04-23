|
Joseph Heiss
Joseph Eugene Heiss, 79, of Fort Smith passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at a Fort Smith hospital. He was born Sept. 29, 1939, in Fort Smith to Fred W. and Kathryn (Hall) Heiss. Joe was a graduate of St. Anne's Academy and the former owner of Ventura Marble. He was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church and attended Sts. Sabina and Mary Church. He was formerly active in the Knights of Columbus, Holy Name Society and River City Catholic Singles.
Joe was preceded in death by a daughter, Monica Heiss; five brothers, David, Bill, Herb, Jim and Charles Heiss; and one sister, Mary Ann Heiss.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home Chapel in Fort Smith. Interment will be at Christ the King Catholic Church Columbarium.
He is survived by his son, Mike Heiss and his wife Jerlynn of Fort Smith; three grandchildren, Ryan Coutee and his wife Kayla of Colfax, La., Jason Heiss of Fort Worth, Texas, and Brandon Heiss of Overland Park, Kan.; four brothers, Fred Heiss and his wife Mary of Hollister, Mo., Tom Heiss and his wife Trish of Winthrop, Maine., Harry Heiss of Williamsburg, Va., and Tony Heiss of Fort Smith; and three sisters, Kay Adams of Fayetteville, Margie Fletcher and her husband Bob of Plano, Texas, and Patti Smith and her husband Harold of Greenwood.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sts. Sabina and Mary Catholic Church, 14304 Old Jenny Loop Road, Jenny Lind, AR 72916.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 24, 2019