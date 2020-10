Or Copy this URL to Share

Joseph Jacobs Sr.

Joseph R. Jacobs Sr., 84, of Alexander died Sept. 29, 2020.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Gardner Family Center in Ozark, under direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.

He is survived by a daughter, Jill Lewis; a son, Joseph Jacobs Jr.; a brother, E.L. Jacobs; five grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the Gardner Center.



