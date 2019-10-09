|
Joseph Kramer
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, Joseph Rudy Kramer of Fort Smith passed away at his home at the age of 73. Rudy was born Oct. 27, 1946, at St. Edward Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith to William "Bill" and Agnes Mae Smith Kramer. Rudy attended and graduated from Fort Smith High school. After high school Rudy joined the Army, where he served for three years, including time served in Vietnam. In the Army, Rudy attained the rank of Specialist 4. Upon his return from Vietnam, Rudy worked with several family members at Robertson Grocery. While working there, Rudy met the love of his life, Velma Kremers Kramer. Rudy and Velma were married on Oct. 17, 1970.
Rudy went on to work for Dr. Pepper then Coca-Cola as a route driver. He later purchased from his father-in-law, Carl Kremers, the Palace Grocery store in Arkoma, which he managed and operated for the next 20 years. Rudy then worked at Whirlpool through his retirement at the age of 65.
Together, Rudy and Velma raised three sons, David Parrish, Ruston Blake Kramer and Phillip Kramer. Rudy loved to fish and travel with his wife. If Rudy had any free time, he could be found in the backwaters of the Arkansas River running a trotline or throwing out jugs. His most memorable vacations were a trip to Australia and a tour of central Europe. Rudy was known for his generosity and he never failed to help those around him in need.
Rudy was proceeded in death by his father, Bill; his mother, Agnes; and his stepfather, D.C. Amos.
He is survived by his wife, Velma; sons, David (Monica) Parrish, Ruston Blake (Stephanie) Kramer and Phillip Kramer; two brothers, Bobby (Mary Kay) Kramer and Billy Kramer; two brothers-in-law, Kenny Kremers and Paul Kremers; four grandchildren, Brian Parrish, Lauren Kramer, Mitchel Mechtenberg and Harrison Kramer; two great-grandchildren; and his nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home, 201 N. 12th St., Fort Smith.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a personal note conveying a story or anecdote about Rudy. These can be sent via email to [email protected] or hand delivered to the family at the time of the service.
Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 10, 2019