Joseph Prescott

Joseph W. Prescott, 57, of Fort Smith died Friday, June 26, 2020, at his home.

Graveside service with military honors will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Barling City Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife, Sherri; a son, Wesley Prescott; and a sister, Crystal Savage.



