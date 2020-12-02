1/1
Joseph Rice
1934 - 2020
Joseph Doul Rice, 86, of Altus died Dec. 1, 2020. He was born Nov. 4, 1934, in Blytheville to Harry Ray and Mary Lora Cathrin Arnold Rice.
He was a retired heavy equipment operator and farmer. He was a member of the Cattlemen's Association, past chairman of the Franklin County Democrat Committee, past member of Cass Job Corps Advisory Board and member/steward of the International Union of Operating Engineers. He was past grand chaplin of the State of Arkansas Grand Lodge, a 33rd degree Scottish Rite Mason, past master of Ozark Masonic Lodge No. 79, member of Coal Hill Masonic Lodge No. 383 and charter member of Solomon Lodge No. 767 in St. Paul.
Through his accomplished expertise on operations of heavy equipment and his ability to work with people, he helped to secure and achieve the completion of the Arkansas River Bridge at Ozark, I-40 in Franklin County, Ozark Jetta Taylor Lock and Dam and Arkansas Nuclear One.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, L.T. Rice and Ray Hullen Rice; and two sisters, Freda King and Loretta Conyers.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Martha Rice of Altus; three daughters, Sharon Farnam and husband Roger of Ozone, Jeannie Finley and husband Joe of Ozark and Charlotte Bugg and husband Ronny of Altus; two brothers, Vernon Rice and wife Pearl of Altus and Donald Rice and wife Norma of Plainview; five grandchildren, Bobby Milam of Mississippi, Jamie Gilbert and husband Cody of Missouri, Leah Rene Garner and husband Paul of Altus, Joseph Finley of Fayetteville and Lydia Lukins and husband Tylor of Ozark; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Houston Cemetery in Alix with Brother J. D. Ellison officiating, under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
Open viewing will be held from noon to 9 p.m. Thursday at Shaffer Funeral Home, 2315 W. Commercial St., Ozark.
Pallbearers will be Ronny Bugg, Roger Farnam, Joe Finley, Joseph Finley, Paul Garner, Cody Gilbert, Tylor Lukins and Bobby Milam.
Honorary pallbearers are Jim Collins, Charles Murphy, Jody Ray, DeWayne Rice, Johnny Rice and Lonnie Turner.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.shafferfuneralhomeozark.com.

Published in Times Record from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
