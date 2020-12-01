1/1
Joseph Schneider
1950 - 2020
Joseph "Joey" Stephen Schneider died Nov. 25, 2020, at his home in Fort Smith. He was born Aug. 3, 1950, to Leonard Anthony and Sue Carol (McClellan) Schneider.
He was a lifelong resident of Fort Smith. He attended school at Immaculate Conception, St. Anne's Academy, Southside High School and Westark Community College. He served in the Arkansas Air National Guard during the Vietnam War. Joe established and ran Schneider Construction for many years.
Joey was known for his kindness and the ability to help friends in need of a job or a couch to sleep on. He could be depended on to pick up anyone stranded or who just needed a ride. He was a constant friend to so many. Being a lifelong bachelor, his home was always a rallying point. On any given Saturday or Sunday afternoon that he was in town, as many as 50 people would come through his back door. He possessed that kind of generous spirit.
Known to many as "The Captain," he orchestrated many hunting and fishing trips, as well numerous music festivals and concert adventures over the years. He will long be remembered for his grand Christmas parties.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Kathy Karnes.
He is survived by a nephew, Stephen Cory Karnes of Fort Smith; his stepmother, Wanda Schneider of Paris; numerous cousins in the Fort Smith area; and a slew of friends.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Memorial contributions may be made to River Valley Regional Food Bank, 1617 S. O St., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
