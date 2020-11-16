1/1
Joseph Smith
Joseph Smith
Joseph R. Smith, 76, of Boynton, Okla., formerly of Fort Smith, passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in a Henryetta, Okla., hospital. He was born Feb. 15, 1944, in Santa Barbara, Calif., to Ralph and Hannah (Lewis) Smith.
Joe was a retired corporate buyer from Whirlpool and a retired U.S. Air Force veteran from the 188th Arkansas Air National Guard.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Carolyn Smith; and a brother, Ralph Smith.
He is survived by a daughter, Tricia Webb and husband Scott of Springdale; a son, Derek Smith and wife Julie of Tulsa; three brothers, George Smith of Dover, Ron Smith of Fort Smith and Don Smith of Waldron; five grandchildren, Bailey Smith, Robbie Turner and wife Alyssa, Jordan Webb and Jordan and Cory Knox; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Funeral Mass will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Christ the King Catholic Church. Burial with military honors will be at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Rosary prayers will be said at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home Chapel. The family will visit with friends beginning at 6 p.m., one hour prior to the rosary.
Pallbearers will be Robbie Turner, Jeff Jones, Kevin Power, Thale Keisling, Jay Casey and H.C. Varnadore.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
