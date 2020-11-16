Joseph Smith
Joseph R. Smith, 76, of Boynton, Okla., formerly of Fort Smith, passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in a Henryetta, Okla., hospital. He was born Feb. 15, 1944, in Santa Barbara, Calif., to Ralph and Hannah (Lewis) Smith.
Joe was a retired corporate buyer from Whirlpool and a retired U.S. Air Force veteran from the 188th Arkansas Air National Guard.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Carolyn Smith; and a brother, Ralph Smith.
He is survived by a daughter, Tricia Webb and husband Scott of Springdale; a son, Derek Smith and wife Julie of Tulsa; three brothers, George Smith of Dover, Ron Smith of Fort Smith and Don Smith of Waldron; five grandchildren, Bailey Smith, Robbie Turner and wife Alyssa, Jordan Webb and Jordan and Cory Knox; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Funeral Mass will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Christ the King Catholic Church. Burial with military honors will be at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Rosary prayers will be said at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home Chapel. The family will visit with friends beginning at 6 p.m., one hour prior to the rosary.
Pallbearers will be Robbie Turner, Jeff Jones, Kevin Power, Thale Keisling, Jay Casey and H.C. Varnadore.
