Joseph Smith

Joseph Smith, 76, formerly of Fort Smith, died Nov. 14, 2020, in Boynton, Okla.

Funeral Mass will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Christ the King Catholic Church with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home.

He is survived by a daughter, Tricia Webb; a son, Derek Smith; three brothers, George, Ron and Don Smith; and five grandchildren.

Visitation will be 6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with rosary said at 7 p.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store