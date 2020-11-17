1/
Joseph Smith
{ "" }
Joseph Smith, 76, formerly of Fort Smith, died Nov. 14, 2020, in Boynton, Okla.
Funeral Mass will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Christ the King Catholic Church with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home.
He is survived by a daughter, Tricia Webb; a son, Derek Smith; three brothers, George, Ron and Don Smith; and five grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with rosary said at 7 p.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
NOV
18
Rosary
07:00 PM
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
NOV
19
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
NOV
19
Burial
U.S. National Cemetery
