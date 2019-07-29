|
|
Joseph St. Amant
Joseph Adrien Herman St. Amant, 82, of Fort Smith passed away at his home with his family by his side on July 28, 2019. He was born Aug. 11, 1936, in Madawaska, Maine, to Eric and Evelyn (Douccette) St. Amant. He served in the U.S. Air Force for four years and then worked at Rheem Manufacturing as a supervisor for 22 years.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Yvonne St. Amant of the home; a daughter, JoAnna Copeland of Orange, Calif.; four sons, Kenneth St. Amant of Little Rock, AR, Eric St. Amant of Whittier, Calif., and Travis St. Amant and Aaron St. Amant, both of Fort Smith; one sister, Carleen Mingle of Tampa, Fla.; and one brother, Louis St. Amant of Durham, N.C.; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Graveside service with military honors will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or online at .
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on July 30, 2019