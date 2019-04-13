|
|
Joseph Walbe
Joseph "Sonny Joe" H. Walbe, who resided in Fort Smith, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019, at his residence. He was born April 3, 1926, in Morrison Bluff to the late Joseph and Anna Schlaff Walbe. He was 93 years old.
He was also preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Stella Kleck Walbe; his son, Kevin; his brothers, Andrew, Leo and Martin; his sisters, Lily, Sister Marian, Margie and Josephine; a son-in-law, John "Mack" Williams; and a daughter-in-law, Lisa Walbe.
He raised his family in Dayton, Ohio, and worked for NCR, first in maintenance and then managing Hawthorn Hill, the Wright Brothers' home. He retired to Fort Smith, where he spent many years as a much-loved volunteer at Mercy Hospital, formerly St. Edward Hospital. Joe never met a stranger and was always ready with a smile and a story. A gentle soul, he will be remembered for his kindness, generosity and wonderful sense of humor.
Rosary service will be said at 7 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, at Christ the King Catholic Church in Fort Smith.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Christ the King Catholic Church. Burial will be 2 p.m. at St. Anthony Cemetery, located north of Ratcliff, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home in Charleston.
He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Mary Erman Walbe; his daughters, Doris Williams and Shelley Walbe, both of Dayton; a son, Darrell Walbe of Dayton; his stepchildren, Tom (Judy) Erman of Springdale, Barbara (Jack) Orlicek of Bella Vista, Jane (Donnie) Bell of Fort Smith and Becky (Rick) Griffin of Fort Smith; his sisters, Ann Fritsche and Juanita Perry; four grandchildren; eight stepgrandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and 13 stepgreat-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Dennis Wewers, Kendall Shelby, Rick Fritsche, J.D. Walbe, Curtis Walbe, Stephen Walbe and Nick Borengasser.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Times Record on Apr. 14, 2019