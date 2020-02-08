Home

Joseph Welling Jr. Obituary
Joseph Welling Jr.
Joseph E. Welling Jr., 92, of Fort Smith passed away Feb. 6, 2020. He was born Dec. 7, 1927, to Joseph Welling Sr and Lavina Caroline Welling. He was a veteran of the Korean War and a retired employee of Sparks Regional Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Wilba Welling; and a daughter, Lisa Leighton.
Survivors include three daughters, Norma Medley and husband Jerry of Van Buren and Jo Anne Riggs and Melodi Scott, both of Fort Smith; a son, Ron Welling and wife Cindy of Gladewater, Texas; a nephew he helped raise, Bill David Endicott and wife Kathy of Fort Smith; 11 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and a few great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be at held noon Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Monday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 9, 2020
