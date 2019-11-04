Home

Joseph "Pollock" Ziemba, 74, of Sallisaw died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Sallisaw.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Akins Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Julie; a daughter, Patricia Setser; a son, Joe Ziemba; four sisters, Joan Rousseau, Judith Benoit, Darlene Renaud and Joy Harmon; a brother, Albert Ziemba; seven grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 1-8 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m. Thursday.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 5, 2019
