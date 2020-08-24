1/1
Josephine Elmore
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Josephine Elmore
Josephine "Josie" R. Elmore, 80, of Huntington passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at a Fort Smith hospital. She worked alongside her husband Kennith pastoring Westside Pentecostal Church in Huntington. Josie cherished having her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren over for supper and sharing the holidays and gifts together. A fond memory of hers was of her as a small child picking strawberries and earning enough money to buy herself a straw hat and material for some dresses.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Elizabeth Escalante; three brothers, Matthew, William and Donnie; two sisters, Virginia Holland and Lois Boydston; and an aunt, Mary Escalante.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Kennith Elmore of Huntington; a son, Carrol Elmore of Mansfield; three daughters, Teresa Harrison and husband Gene of Huntington, Becky Hamilton and husband Charlie of Hackett and Melissa Granger and husband Jason of Barling; two brothers, Benard Escalante of Greenwood and Marion Escalante and wife Becky of Huntington; a sister, Edna Hewitt and husband Jim of Fort Smith; eight grandchildren, Rachel, Kayla, Brittni, Kent, Chad, Sierra, Kiera and Zoe; eight great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Jackson, Layton, Maddox, Hadley, Elijah, Finnlee and Brooks; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. Private graveside service will be Friday, Aug. 28, at Huntington Cemetery, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Aug. 24 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
4799962131
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McConnell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved