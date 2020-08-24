Josephine Elmore
Josephine "Josie" R. Elmore, 80, of Huntington passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at a Fort Smith hospital. She worked alongside her husband Kennith pastoring Westside Pentecostal Church in Huntington. Josie cherished having her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren over for supper and sharing the holidays and gifts together. A fond memory of hers was of her as a small child picking strawberries and earning enough money to buy herself a straw hat and material for some dresses.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Elizabeth Escalante; three brothers, Matthew, William and Donnie; two sisters, Virginia Holland and Lois Boydston; and an aunt, Mary Escalante.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Kennith Elmore of Huntington; a son, Carrol Elmore of Mansfield; three daughters, Teresa Harrison and husband Gene of Huntington, Becky Hamilton and husband Charlie of Hackett and Melissa Granger and husband Jason of Barling; two brothers, Benard Escalante of Greenwood and Marion Escalante and wife Becky of Huntington; a sister, Edna Hewitt and husband Jim of Fort Smith; eight grandchildren, Rachel, Kayla, Brittni, Kent, Chad, Sierra, Kiera and Zoe; eight great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Jackson, Layton, Maddox, Hadley, Elijah, Finnlee and Brooks; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. Private graveside service will be Friday, Aug. 28, at Huntington Cemetery, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com
.