Josephine Hamilton
Josephine Hamilton, 90, of Huntington passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at her home. She retired from Whirlpool and was a member of Southside Pentecostal Church in Huntington.
She is survived by her husband, William Ed Hamilton; one son, Leo Strange of Fort Smith; two daughters, Brenda Kay McCaffery of New Hampshire and Marsha Clark of Huntington; one brother, John Watts of Illinois; two sisters, Lolattie Richmond of Huntington and Betty Thompson of Roland; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and three grea-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Cecil and Steven Strange; and one sister, Georgia Mae Essman.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at Sehorn Cemetery in Waldron.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5–7 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Leo Strange Jr., Gary Wayne Strange, Daniel Wayne Strange, Wade Roiter, John Leyua and Joey Strange.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 1, 2019