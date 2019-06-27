|
|
Josephine LaBorde
Josephine (Carroll) LaBorde was a native of Louisiana and lived most of her life in Arkansas, but quickly became an Oklahoman when she moved to Claremore, Okla., after her husband's death in 1996. She died June 23, 2019, at her home following a short illness.
She was one of a set of twins born Feb. 8, 1921, to Izzadee Robinson Carroll and Arthur Cleveland Carroll Sr. in her grandmother's home in Beekman, La. However, her official birthday was Feb. 15, 1921, the date recorded by the doctor on his first visit to their house. Her mother died six weeks later due to childbirth complications. There were six children born to that family.
When Josephine was four, her father married Lela Jagers and together they had seven children. She grew up in Beekman, Tallulah, La., and Holly Ridge, La. She married Clyde Jerome LaBorde in the mid-1940s and they made their home in Fort Smith soon after World War II. They became members of Calvary Baptist Church, where the funeral is scheduled at 11 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2019 at 11 AM. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Josephine loved to cook, especially baking pies, quilting and fishing. She loved to travel to the mountains, the beach, Branson, Mo., and going on cruises. Her last trip in April was to the beach. The center of her life was spending time with her family and volunteering. She volunteered with the Disabled American Veterans in Fayetteville for several years. After moving to Claremore, she joined Memorial Heights Baptist Church. She became active at the Claremore Senior Citizens Center and was an almost daily volunteer at the center for the next 16 years. In recent years, she enjoyed being a part of the Wednesday afternoon card playing group.
Survivors are a son, Clyde LaBorde Jr. and Judy of Fort Smith; daughter, Almetha Sizemore of Claremore; brother, Glen Carroll and Illene of Farmerville, La.; and granddaughters, Andrea Feeback and David of Claremore, Amy Kornahrens and Scott of Valley Center, Kan., Kandy Lindstrom and Brian of Pineville, La., Kourtney LaBorde of Hot Springs and Kayce Neill of Hot Springs. She had six great-grandchildren, Chase, Kaydin and Karoline Lindstrom, Tracker Ault, Nathan Neil and Thomas Kornahrens.
Josephine was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Laborde Sr.; son-in-law, Raymond Sizemore; her parents and stepmother; sisters, Ethel, Elvie, her twin Earline Carroll and Alice Carroll Turchek; and brothers, McBride, Orel, A.C. Jr., Oliver, Jodie, Dennis and Melvin Carroll.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Monday at Calvary Baptist Church.
Services are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home. To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Anyone wishing to make a donation in Josephine's name may do so to Calvary Baptist Church, 2301 Midland Blvd., Ft. Smith AR 72904; or Memorial Heights Baptist Church, 1500 West Will Rogers Blvd., Claremore OK 74017.
Published in Times Record on June 28, 2019