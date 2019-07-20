|
|
Josephine Nock
Josephine "Joey" Rayne Nock, 77, of Fort Smith passed away peacefully the morning of July 10, 2019.
She was born to the late Joel and Marie Rayne on Nov. 20, 1941, in Willards, Md. After graduating from Willards High School in Salisbury, Md., Josephine worked as a clerical assistant at several local businesses.
Josephine is survived by her husband Charles and their three children: Bryan Nock of Midvale, Utah, and his children Kevin, Kelly and Craig and their mother Laura; Lisa Martin of Draper, Utah, and her husband Michael and their children Alyssa, Olivia and Sami; and John Nock of Fayetteville and his wife Jill and their children Tanner, Parker and Drake. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren.
Josephine was preceded in death by her two sisters, Hilda Shockley and Dorothy "Sister" Brittingham; and brother, Joel Rayne Jr.
Her surviving siblings are Betsy White, Alice Kay Donoway and Edward Rayne.
Josephine was a proficient genealogist, song writer and stenographer.
Josephine's greatest love was being a mother and her children were always her top priority. She was immensely proud of her family and believed they could and would accomplish anything they set their minds to do. Her love of music and dance were often shared with her children.
"Joey" is remembered as an inspiration to many. She was a convert to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved the fullness of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. She faithfully served in many church responsibilities and especially enjoyed working with the youth.
Her love of America was profound. She was active in many patriotic organizations and directly supported veteran's causes. She was also involved in many local and national political races.
Josephine had many close friends throughout her life. Several of these friends patiently visited and cared for her throughout her lingering illness. Of particular note is the ongoing care for over 30 years of her life given by Charles Nock, whom she had married in 1958.
The family wishes to thank Covington Manor for the special daily care given to their mother and Edwards Funeral Home for accommodating her wishes.
Published in Times Record on July 21, 2019