Josephine Pinto
Josephine "Babe" Anne Pinto, wife of the late Aurelius "Howard" F. Pinto, passed away Saturday, March 14 at Baptist Health Medical Center in North Little Rock. Babe was born April 10, 1923, in Fort Smith. She was the daughter of the late Charlie and Angelina Liberto.
Babe attended St. Anne's Academy and subsequently graduated from Northside High School and soon after married Howard on July 9, 1943. As a dedicated "Army wife," she was stationed with Howard in Austria, Germany and Texas. After 22 years, they became civilians and resided in Fort Smith. After becoming widowed, Babe resided for a short time in Oklahoma City and Sherwood.
Babe is survived by a daughter, Annette Johnson and spouse Robert of Sherwood; two sons, Thomas Pinto and spouse Rita of Sanford, Fla., and Anthony Pinto and spouse Donna of Carbondale, Ill.; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
Mass of Christian Burial will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Rosary will be said at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 18 at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. The family will visit with friends following the rosary.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 18, 2020