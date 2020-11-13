Josephine White
Josephine "Mickie" White, 89, of Fort Smith passed from this life on Nov. 12, 2020. She was born July 19, 1931, in Fort Smith to Orville Nichols and Iva Mathis Nichols.
Mickie was a member of Grand Avenue Baptist Church in Fort Smith. She was a librarian on the Fort Smith Book Mobile for over 10 years. In her spare time, she enjoyed quilting, shopping and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters and loving husband, Hershel H. White Jr.
She is survived by a son, Tim D. White and wife Pam of Fort Smith; two grandchildren, Justin White and wife Brittany and Lindsey White, both of Fort Smith; and three great-grandchildren, Jaxdon, Lucas and Kolbie Heidelberg.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at Edwards Funeral Home with burial to follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, where the family will be present from 2-4 p.m.
Active pallbearers will be Justin White, Josh Heidelberg, Ricci Yarbrough, Chris Yarbrough, Johnny White and Tommy Crawford.
Honorary pallbearer is Nick Yarbrough.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Grand Avenue Baptist Church, 3900 Grand Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72904.
.