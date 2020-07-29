Josephine Winton
Josephine Winton, 93, passed away July 27, 2020, in Fort Smith. She enjoyed church, quilting, knitting and spending time with her family.
She is survived by a daughter-in-law, Paula McVey Cooper of Grove, Okla.; five grandchildren, Tammy Roper and Larry Roper, both of Greenwood, Theresa Tilton and husband James of Huntsville, Tina Yates of Missouri and Richard McVey and wife Shambrey of Tonitown; and several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
