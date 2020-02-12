|
Joshua Bazar
Joshua Paul Bazar of the East End community in Little Rock was born Dec. 27, 1978, at Texarkana, Ark., the son of Carol Hobson Bazar Jones and the late Paul Bazar. He was a member of East Union Missionary Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting and watching movies with his kids. Josh died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at the age of 41.
Survivors include his wife, Cassi Brooke Ellis Bazar; two sons, Ethan and Christian; two daughters, Abigail and Paige; his mother and stepfather, Carol and Audie Jones of Rudy; three brothers, Caleb (Nichole) Bazar of Fort Smith, Daniel (Ana) Bazar of Greenwood and Scott (Ollie) Rowden of Van Buren; a sister, Hannah (Ryan) Barbry of Hewitt, Texas; his grandmother, Bennie Hobson of Mena; an aunt, Becky Cordell; his father- and mother in-law, Russell and Miste Ellis of Hot Springs Village; and a brother-in-law, Brad (Tabitha) Ellis of Monticello. He is also survived by a host of other family members, friends and his church family.
Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at East Union Missionary Baptist Church. There will be no visitation.
The family has requested no flowers. Please make memorials to The CALL in Southeast Arkansas, P.O. Box 464, Monticello, AR 71657.
Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Gardens Funeral Home in Sheridan. (870) 942-1306.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 13, 2020