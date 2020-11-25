1/
Joshua Floyd
1986 - 2020
Joshua Floyd
Joshua Gray Floyd, 34, departed this life on Nov. 19, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Oct. 26, 1986, to Ron and Vanniel Floyd.
He was the husband of Kristen Teague; the brother to Lisa, Tracy, Casey and Andrew; and a loving uncle to a large extended family.
Joshua was a graduate of Greenwood High School, the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith and Oklahoma City University. He was an accomplished musician, teacher and owner of a landscaping business. He was a dedicated educator and felt that his purpose was to uplift those around him.
As a memorial, 34 trees will be planted in the Caledonian Forest in the Scottish Highlands. Cremation arragenements were under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
4799962131
