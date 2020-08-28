1/1
Joshua Thell Taylor, 36, of Rudy passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at his home. He was born Jan. 28, 1984, in Fort Smith, AR to Jerry and Lenora (Brasher) Taylor. He was an auto mechanic and a member of 81 Freewill Baptist Church, where he recently rededicated and was baptized. He enjoyed doing body work on vehicles.
Survivors include his parents, Jerry and Lenora Taylor; his fiancée, Meagan Wooden of Rudy; a sister, Sarah Taylor; his maternal grandparents, Nancy Brasher and Haskell Brasher; his paternal grandparents, Vernon Crawford, Shirley Crawford and James Taylor; an uncle, Junior Brasher; and two nieces, McKenzie and Abby Cochran.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31 at Mount McCurry Cemetery Arbor in Rudy, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Pallbearers will be Zack Julian, David Pixley, Jesse Douglas, Eric Flynn, Chris Bridges, Lee Johnson and James "Pat" Tedder.

Published in Times Record from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
