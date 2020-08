Or Copy this URL to Share

Joshua Taylor

Joshua Thell Taylor, 36, of Rudy died Aug. 27, 2020, at his home.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Mount McCurry Cemetery Arbor in Rudy, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home.

He is survived by his fiancée, Meagan Wooden; his parents, Lenora and Jerry Taylor; a sister, Sarah Taylor; and his grandparents, Nancy and Haskell Brasher and Shirley and Vernon Crawford and James Taylor.



