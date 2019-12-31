|
|
|
Journey Thomas
Journey Erelah Thomas, infant daughter of Mercedes Thorpe and Nicholas Thomas, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by a sister, Ja'Leigh Thomas of Charleston; three brothers, Anthony and Nathan Thorpe, both of Mena, and Jayce Thomas of Indianapolis; her grandparents, Jennifer and Craig Metcalf of Fort Smith, Susan and Gerald Monte of Daisy, Okla., and Kevin Thomas of Paris; and her great-grandmother, Rose Metcalf.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 1, 2020