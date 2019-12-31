Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Journey Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Journey Thomas

Send Flowers
Journey Thomas Obituary
Journey Thomas
Journey Erelah Thomas, infant daughter of Mercedes Thorpe and Nicholas Thomas, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by a sister, Ja'Leigh Thomas of Charleston; three brothers, Anthony and Nathan Thorpe, both of Mena, and Jayce Thomas of Indianapolis; her grandparents, Jennifer and Craig Metcalf of Fort Smith, Susan and Gerald Monte of Daisy, Okla., and Kevin Thomas of Paris; and her great-grandmother, Rose Metcalf.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Journey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -