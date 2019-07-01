|
|
|
Joy Arter
Joy Arter, 79, of Bokoshe died Friday, June 28, 2019.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Bokoshe Church of Christ with burial at Old Bokoshe Cemetery under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.
She is survived by her husband, Phillip; a daughter, Louise Brewer; a son, Harold Statham; three sisters, Melba Horton, Billye Vincent and Delcina Saling; a brother, Tim Tanksley; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on July 2, 2019