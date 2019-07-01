Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
411 Dewey
Poteau, OK 74953
(918) 647-2238
Resources
More Obituaries for Joy Arter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joy Arter


1940 - 2019
Send Flowers
Joy Arter Obituary
Joy Arter
Joy Arter, 79, of Bokoshe died Friday, June 28, 2019.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Bokoshe Church of Christ with burial at Old Bokoshe Cemetery under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.
She is survived by her husband, Phillip; a daughter, Louise Brewer; a son, Harold Statham; three sisters, Melba Horton, Billye Vincent and Delcina Saling; a brother, Tim Tanksley; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.