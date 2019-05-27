|
Joy Ellison
Joy Ruth Bynum Ellison, 91, of Ozark passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, at her home. She was born Dec. 10, 1927, in Johnson to William Franklin and Cordia Lee Frances Henry Bynum.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Coy Ellison; three children, Franklin Qualls, Sharon Walker and Evelyn Rogers; two sisters, Lucille Thomas and Mary Meason; a granddaughter, Marica Walker; and three brothers, David, Harry and Jim Bynum.
Joy is survived by a son, David Ellison and wife Gwin of Ozark; seven grandchildren, Dion Walker and wife Pam of Ozark, Rodney Dobbins of Malvern, Melissa Dobbins of Pea Ridge, Allan Ellison and wife Joni of Ozark, Shayne Ellison and wife Lou Ann of Ozark, Aaron Metzger and wife Crystal of Altus and Jeffrey Ellison of Ozark; 23 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Shaffer Funeral Home Chapel in Ozark with Brother Steve Sawrie officiating and burial at Oak Ridge Cemetery, under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
The family will visit with friends 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Shaffer Funeral Home, 2315 W. Commercial St., Ozark.
Serving as pallbearers will be Allan, Shayne and Jeffrey Ellison, Jerry Cowan and Shane and Shawn King.
Honorary pallbearers are Mack McClellan, Homer, Harold and Bobby Qualls, Bob Bevil, Billy Schaffer, James Fouts and Hayden Hise.
To leave online condolences, visit www.shafferfuneralhomeozark.com.
Published in Times Record on May 28, 2019