Joy Harper
Joy Harper, of Spiro, was born Jan. 21, 1950, in Fort Smith to Jackie Jo and Ruth (Basham) Richardson. She passed away Sept. 19, 2019, in Fort Smith at the age of 69. She loved to crotchet and attended Victory Worship Center in Spiro.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Harper; son, Eddie Harper and his wife Adrianne; three grandchildren, Colton Harper, Chelsea Harper and Kyle Cooper and wife Brittany; two great-grandchildren, Kason and Kaya Cooper; two sisters, Betty Shaw and Patricia Allen; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and loved ones.
Joy was preceded in death by her parents, Jackie and Ruth Richardson; and her brother, Billy Jean Richardson.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Victory Worship Center with the Revs. Bryan Fouts and Josh McElyea officiating. Burial will be at New Hope Cemetery in Spiro, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.
Viewing will be noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 2-4 p.m.
Pallbearers will be her nephews.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 22, 2019