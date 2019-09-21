Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home
112 N Main St
Spiro, OK 74959
(918) 962-2555
Viewing
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home
112 N Main St
Spiro, OK 74959
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home
112 N Main St
Spiro, OK 74959
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Victory Worship Center
Spiro, OK
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joy Harper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joy Harper


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joy Harper Obituary
Joy Harper
Joy Harper, of Spiro, was born Jan. 21, 1950, in Fort Smith to Jackie Jo and Ruth (Basham) Richardson. She passed away Sept. 19, 2019, in Fort Smith at the age of 69. She loved to crotchet and attended Victory Worship Center in Spiro.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Harper; son, Eddie Harper and his wife Adrianne; three grandchildren, Colton Harper, Chelsea Harper and Kyle Cooper and wife Brittany; two great-grandchildren, Kason and Kaya Cooper; two sisters, Betty Shaw and Patricia Allen; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and loved ones.
Joy was preceded in death by her parents, Jackie and Ruth Richardson; and her brother, Billy Jean Richardson.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Victory Worship Center with the Revs. Bryan Fouts and Josh McElyea officiating. Burial will be at New Hope Cemetery in Spiro, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.
Viewing will be noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 2-4 p.m.
Pallbearers will be her nephews.
To sign Mrs. Harper's online guestbook, please visit www.mallorymartinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now