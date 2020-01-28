|
Joy Hewett
Joy Ann (Caldwell) Hewett was born Sept. 23, 1939, in Fort Smith to Jess and Ellen (Scott) Caldwell. She passed from this life Jan. 23, 2020, in Dalton, Ga. She married the love of her life, Bill Hewett, on June 28, 1957. Joy attended school and graduated from Mansfield High School. She lived most of her life in Greenwood. She was a homemaker but was also employed at various jobs to help provide for her family. She was a member of Greenwood First Free Will Baptist Church and was very active there until she moved to Georgia. Joy was known for her love of the Lord and her family. Her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her family, especially watching her grandchildren play sports and perform in their various musical activities. She was characterized by her love for her husband, supporting and caring for him faithfully until his death 14 years ago.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Repass; and a great-granddaughter, Faith Karp.
She is survived by two sons, William Hewett and wife Terrie of Russellville and John Hewett and wife Kim of Tahlequah, Okla.; and two daughters, Linda Black and husband Randy of Mansfield and Robin Clements and husband Dale of Dalton. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Judy Hicks and husband Dewayne and Ruthie Sweeten and husband Donnie, both of Greenwood and Jeanie Schroyer and husband Dan of Abbott; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service officiated by the Revs. John Hewett and Bobby Canada will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Greenwood First Free Will Baptist Church with burial at Huntington Cemetery, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 29, 2020