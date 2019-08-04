|
Joy Holleman
Joy Luretha McCafferty Holleman, age 84, of the Keener community, near Waldron, died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at her home, under the care of Mercy Hospice. She was born May 26, 1935, in Harvey to James Elwell and Lois Anderson McCafferty; she was the granddaughter of R.A. and Georgia Barrett McCafferty and J.F. and Esterness Evatt Anderson. A fifth generation Scott Countian and Arkansan, she descended from county pioneers, the McCafferty, Barrett and Cain families of Harvey and the Evatt and Anderson families of Waldron. Her Evatt forbears arrived in America from England in 1667, settling in the Virginia Colony 109 years before the American Revolution. The Evatts have been in America for 352 years. A 1952 graduate of Waldron High School, she was a senior maid on the homecoming court of fall 1951. She married another fifth generation Scott County native, Howard Keith Holleman, on May 3, 1952. They were married 67 years.
Mrs. Holleman was a retired secretary and homemaker. She had worked for the USDA Soil Conservation Service, Scott County Bank (now Chambers Bank) during its early days on Featherston Street and at the law practice and title company of District Court Judge Donald S. Goodner. She was a partner with her husband and the bookkeeper for their home construction business.
She was a founding member and officer of the Good Neighbor Extension Homemaker Club, serving terms as president and vice-president. Through her involvement in this organization, she took part in the establishment of the Parks Walking Trail and Millennial time Capsule and Memorial, as well as helping secure grant monies for the restoration of the old Parks schoolhouse where she had attended grade school and where her mother was a beloved teacher. She served as an election clerk for the Keener Precinct for over 50 years.
A devout Christian, she received Christ as her savior while a young girl more than 70 years ago. Throughout her life, she faithfully strove to be a follower of her Lord and live seeking His approval and favor. She possessed a servant heart which was evidenced through her devotion to her family, as well as her fellowman and her willingness to assist anyone in need of help.
Survivors include her husband, Howard; a daughter, Laura Holleman Ralston of North Little Rock; two sons, Keith Holleman of Keener and Bradley Howard Holleman; five grandsons, William Howard Holleman, Benjamin Holleman, Evatt Ralston, Barrett Holleman Ralston and Lewis Ralston; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents; two sisters, Lois Elizabeth Denman and Georgina McCafferty Goolsby; three brothers, Robert Anderson McCafferty, Joe Ivan McCafferty and Elwyn McCafferty; and one halfbrother, David Sutoon Jr.
Funeral service will be conducted at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Waldron Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the service time. Officiating clergy will be Roger Rice and Diane Miller. An automated lift is available on the south side of the church steps for those needing assistance. Burial rites will follow at Hawkins Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Gary Ashford, Kelly Cole, Timothy Combs, Donald Goodner, Douglas Goodner, Brent Keener, Ronnie Keener, Jerry McCafferty, Joe Don Rogers and Gordon Thompson.
Those wishing to memorialize Mrs. Holleman are invited to make contributions in her name to the Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, Emory University School for Health Sciences, 1440 Clifton Road, Atlanta, GA 30322.
Arrangements are under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Waldron.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 5, 2019