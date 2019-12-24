|
|
Joyce Burgess
Joyce A. (Scrivner) Burgess, 69, a resident of Fort Smith, formerly of Paris, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at her home. She was born Oct. 7, 1950, in Paris to the late Earl Franklin Sr. and Anna Mae (Barnett) Scrivner. Joyce retired from Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Little Rock. After her retirement, she worked at Paris Public Schools as a special education assistant and a bus driver. Joyce was a member of Roseville Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Burgess; a sister, Goldia Jean Beshoner; three brothers, Bill, Earl Jr. and W.T. Scrivner; and a great-nephew, Austin Avery King.
Survivors include two children she helped raise, Gabriel Scrivner of Fort Smith and Amanda (Scrivner) King of Pryor, Okla.; two stepsons, Chase Williams of Little Rock and Gary Burges Jr. of California; three stepdaughters, Kim Garrett of Houston, Jennifer Bailey of Hamilton, Ohio, and Christy Burgess of North Little Rock; numerous stepgrandchildren; four brothers, Jim Scrivner of Clarksville, Gerald Scrivner and wife Judy of Orange, Texas, Larry Scrivner and wife Brenda of Paris and Dickie Scrivner and wife Jo of Fort Smith; numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews; and her companion, Andy Ray Heft of Paris.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Roller Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Paul Farnam officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Paris, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
Pallbearers will be Travis King, Ricky Brooks, Gabriel Scrivner, Jackson Scrivner, Mason Scrivner and Chase Williams.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Joyce's caregiver, Dawn Binkley.
Online obituary and guestbook are available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/paris.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 26, 2019