Joyce Cooksey
Joyce "Joy" Ann Armstrong Cooksey, 85, of Fort Smith died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. She was born Oct. 17, 1935, in Fort Branch, Ind., to Roy H. and Thelma (Kell) Armstrong. Her passing came just a few short weeks after the death of her beloved husband of 65 years, Vernon "Bud" Cooksey.
Joy attended Indiana University at Bloomington. After her marriage to Bud in 1955, she was a dental assistant in Fort Branch, where they lived until Whirlpool transferred Bud to Fort Smith. Joy worked at Sears as an associate for 11 years and later attended Westark Community College. In retirement, she and Bud spent time in Monterrey, Mexico, and Sun City Center, Fla. They loved to travel and enjoyed over 20 cruises around the world; they were especially fond of the Mediterranean.
Joyce was a member of First United Methodist Church in Fort Smith, Fort Smith Rose Society, where she held several offices including secretary, the Regional Art Museum, Fort Smith Symphony League and Extension Homemakers Club.
She is survived by two daughters, Sheila Goodfellow (Rob) and Suzanne Cowne (Neal), both of Fort Smith; a son, Bruce Cooksey (Cindy) of North Little Rock; three grandchildren, Megan Cowne Cherry (Hayden) and Troy Cowne, both of Dallas, and Greyson Goodfellow of Fayetteville; a brother, David Armstrong (Kathryn) of Princeton, Ind.; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith, with private burial in Evansville, Ind., at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 200 N. 15th St., Fort Smith, AR 72901; or Shriners Hospitals for Children
, Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
