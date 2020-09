Or Copy this URL to Share

Joyce Criswell

Joyce Marie Criswell, 81, of Muldrow died Sept. 25, in Fort Smith.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Agent Mallory Martin Chapel in Muldrow with burial at Memory Garden Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Joe; daughters, Vickie LaRue and Stephanie Criswell; sons, Rickey Medlock, Monty Medlock, Steven Medlock and James Criswell.

Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Tuesday at Agent Mallory Martin Chapel in Muldrow.



