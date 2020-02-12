Home

Lewis Funeral Chapel
Highway 96 & Hwy 255
Lavaca, AR 72941
(479) 674-5700
Joyce Dean Obituary
Joyce Dean
Joyce Dean, 78, of Barling passed away Feb. 11, 2020. She was born April 4, 1941 in Cisco, Okla., to the late Mark James and Jewell (Cox) Scroggins. She was a devoted housewife and a member of Union Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willie "Bill" Dean; two sons, Randy and Franklin Dean; and a brother, Ray Scroggins.
She is survived by a son, Rick Dean of Greenwood; three grandchildren, Leigh Ann, Jordan and Ricky; two sisters, Margaret Fredricks and Sharon Danzake; a brother, Billy Scroggins; and many great-grandchildren.
Funeral service officiated by Pastor Randy Hogan will be held at noon Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, Highways 96 and 255, Lavaca, with a private interment to follow at Oak Valley Cemetery.
Viewing will begin at 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home, prior to the service. There will be no formal visitation.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 13, 2020
