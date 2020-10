Joyce Garner

Joyce GarnerJoyce Ann Garner, 74, of Spiro passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.She was born March 6, 1946, in Fort Smith to Claud and Fannie (Norcott) Cusick. Joyce was a homemaker and a Christian. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; parents; grandson, Ronnie Ray Garner; and three brothers, Bill, Terry and Kenny Cusick.She is survived by one daughter, Michelle Joslin of Spiro; three sons, Ronnie Garner of Spiro, Ken Garner of Arkoma, and Darrell Barham of Pocola; three sisters, Claudette Davis of Pocola, Sue Howard of Spiro, and Kay Cusick of Arkoma; four grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at New Hope Cemetery in Spiro, under direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home of Fort Smith.Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.Online condolences may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com