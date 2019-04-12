Home

Joyce Lee Jacobs, 86, of Fort Smith died Saturday, April 6, 2019.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Unity Missionary Baptist Church with a burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary in Fort Smith.
She is survived by three daughters, Janice Johnson, Vickie Jacobs and Joyce Livsey; two sons, Roosevelt Jacobs Jr. and Lee Jacobs; a sister, Beverly Quimby; a brother, Gregory Lee; 12 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 13, 2019
