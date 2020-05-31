Joyce Jones
Joyce Lee Jones, 80, passed away May 22, 2020, at Merriam Gardens Health and Rehabilitation in Shawnee, Kan. She was born Dec. 5, 1939, in Van Buren by her grandmother and midwife, Massoline Moore, to Nathaniel Jack and Leodell Vivian Steward Jones. Joyce grew up in Fort Smith, where she attended St. John Catholic School through the eighth grade. She then attended Battle Creek Central High School in Battle Creek, Mich. After high school, she became the lead singer for a local band in Battle Creek.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her maternal grandparents, Lenard and Melisa Steward; her paternal grandparents, Mary Moore and Chester McReynolds; and two siblings, Nathaniel Jack Jones Jr. and Jacqueline Jones Cummings.
Joyce is survived by seven siblings, Mary Booth of Kansas City, Kan., Vivian Cox of Conway, Charolette Tidwell of Fort Smith, Martha Ward of Kansas City, Kan., Roy Jones (Cella) of Kent, Wash., Rudinia Hurt of Kansas City, Mo., and Rodney Jones of Fort Smith; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Arrangements are under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary in Fort Smith.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Antioch for Youth and Family, P.O. Box 1571, Fort Smith, AR 72902-1571, or online at www.antiochyouthfamily.org.
Published in Times Record from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.