Joyce Primm
Joyce Fern Primm, 59, of Barling died Thursday, April 4, 2019, at her home.
Family-held memorial will be 6 p.m. Monday at First Baptist Church in Barling. Cremation is under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
She is survived by two daughters Chelsea Adams of Barling and Emily Adams of Cleveland; a son, Jonathan Adams of Barling; two sisters, Melinda Hale of Mountainburg and Peggy Foster of Van Buren; and four grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 7, 2019
