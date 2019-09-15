|
Joyce Taylor
Constance Joyce Taylor, 77, of Fort Smith passed from this life Sept. 13, 2019, in Fort Smith. Joyce was born July 1, 1942, in Springfield, Mass., to the late Thornton Douglas and Bertha Borecki Beecher. She was an outstanding educator, working at Cook Elementary for over 30 years and earning many accolades and awards including 2005 Arkansas Teacher of the Year. In addition, Joyce was active in her church, especially with Parish Religious Education and she dearly loved her Monday morning Bible study.
Joyce is survived by her husband of 56 years, Joe David Taylor; her son, Brother Basil (Kenny) Taylor of Subiaco; two sisters, Gloria Standifird of Webbers Falls, Okla., and Susan Miller of Fort Smith; her aunts, Joan Charbonneau and Barbara Charbonneau; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Nancy Winters.
Rosary will be said at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Christ the King Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Christ the King Catholic Church. Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
At the family's request, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ the King Catholic Church, 2112 S. Greenwood Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 16, 2019