Joyce Woodard-Griffin
Joyce Lucille Woodard-Griffin of Fort Smith, formerly of Waldron, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 3, 2020, in Fort Smith. Joyce was born May 25, 1932, in Leachville to James Griffin and Alice (Mobbs) Griffin. She would have turned 88 years young in 22 days.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband of 49 years, Eston Theo Woodard; and five siblings, Bobbie Johnson, James Griffin, Bill Griffin, Fay Griffin and Polly Padgett.
Joyce leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, Harold L. Griffin of the home; three daughters, Brenda Patton (Ray) of Booneville, Janet Owens (Reggie) of Waldron and Pam Woodard of Fort Smith; and two sons; Mike Woodard (Debbie) of Van Buren and Jamie Woodard (Glenda) of Waldron. Joyce will forever be remembered by a sister, Frieda Kniebes of Shelby, N.C; as well as 11 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. Joyce is also survived her family in love, Randall Griffin (Teresa) of Fort Smith, Piper Salley (Gene) of Branson, Mo., David Griffin (Bonnie) of Bethel Heights and Darell Griffin (Becky) of Jenny Lind; nine stepgrandchildren; and nine stepgreat-grandchildren. Joyce will be missed by all that knew her and the many whose lives she impacted including a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbors.
Joyce's celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 6 at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Waldron with the Rev. Jerry Grimes officiating. Interment will follow at Square Rock Cemetery in Waldron. Family and friends are welcome to attend the service but must remain in their vehicles. The service will be live streamed on the link by services on her webpage and the graveside service can be heard from the comfort of your vehicle on 87.9 FM.
You may leave words of comfort and remembrance for Joyce's family by visiting www.heritagememorialfh.com.
Published in Times Record on May 6, 2020